New York State Police have announced the seizure of over four pounds of illegal drugs.

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 684 was anything but routine after police discovered over four pounds of illegal drugs in a hidden compartment found inside a vehicle in Westchester County, NY.

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Drugs Found During Traffic Stop on I-684

According to New York State Police, the stop happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, when members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound on I-684 in the Town of Lewisboro, NY, for traffic violations.

During the stop, troopers were given consent to search the vehicle, and that’s when things quickly escalated. Police say they discovered an aftermarket hidden compartment inside the vehicle that could be operated electronically.

Shortly after, K-9 Vinn conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

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Hidden Compartment Packed With Drugs

Once inside the compartment, troopers found a large quantity of illegal drugs, including approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine, multiple individually packaged amounts of crack cocaine, and about 28 grams of fentanyl.

In total, authorities say the drugs weighed in at almost 4 and a half pounds.

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The driver, who was identified as 36-year-old John Williams of the Bronx, NY, and the front-seat passenger, identified as 48-year-old Jorge L. Centeno of Brooklyn, NY, were both arrested and are facing multiple felony charges, including:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Class A-I felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic) (Class B felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (intent to sell) (Class B felonies)

Williams and Centeno were arraigned in the Town of North Castle Court and sent to the Westchester County Jail.

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