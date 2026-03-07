Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Expands Program Across New York

What Is Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?

Dolly Parton isn't just the Queen of Country Music, she's also a philanthropist.

The Dolly Parton Foundation was founded back in 1988. The foundation is a non-profit organization to "foster education and community improvement" primarily in her home town of Sevier County, Tennessee.

A branch of The Dolly Parton Foundation is The Imagination Library and the program is making its way to New York.

New York State Partners With Dolly Parton

The Queen of Country Music is helping out New Yorkers. Technically, it's not Dolly herself, but the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

According to a press release in The New York State Office of Children and Family Services, they've partnered with The Imagination Library to boost early literacy.

OCFS Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden stressed the importance of early literacy in the press release stating “Multiple studies have examined the positive relationship between the literacy environment in the home and children’s reading and writing skills.”

Dr. Harris-Madden adds

“Early access to books is an effective strategy to enhance the literacy and vocabulary skills of young children, create excitement about reading, and improve the chances for their trajectory of success during their formative years.

The statement goes on to explain that $1M in grants will be given out to assist partners of the program, that includes public libraries, schools and non-profit organizations.

Sign Up to Be a Imagination Library Partner in New York

In the press release, The NYS Office of Children and Family Services explains that they are currently accepting applications from across the state who are interested in participating.

For organizations that are interested they "must have a Memorandum of Agreement with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to serve New York State youth as a local program partner."

Applications are due by April 30th, 2026.

The NYS OCFS states that this initiative "is enabling New York State to further its partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to promote literacy throughout the state."

Dolly Parton probably has ties to everyone, and while we're on the topic of books, did you know she worked with a local Hudson Valley author?

The country superstar worked with James Patterson on a thriller called Run Rose, Run that was released back in 2022.

Patterson is a Newburgh native and is considered one of the best mystery writers of all time.

