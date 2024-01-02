In an almost all-digital world is it possible to put your state-issued driver's license on your cell phone in New York?

As the new year begins many of us are starting the new year with a new cell phone. Some of us got one from Santa, others were lucky enough to grab an upgrade from the cell phone gods...LOL! No matter how you got your phone or how old it is have you tried to add any of your personal things to the digital wallet?

CJ/Canva CJ/Canva loading...

Adding Things to Apple Wallet

If you have an iPhone you are probably aware that there's something on your phone called the wallet and just like it sounds, it's the place where phone owners can store all kinds of personal information. The digital wallet is something fairly new to me as I just started using it a few weeks ago after buying tickets for a football game and Ticketmaster telling me to save them in my "wallet".

Get our free mobile app

I honestly never used it before and had no idea how to add things but after figuring it out and seeing how easy it was I decided that I would start adding everything else.

CJ CJ loading...

As you can see in the picture above I added a few credit cards, a few gift cards, and a few of those store discount cards. All of them were easy to add but when I went to add my state-issued identification I was surprised to see that New York wasn't one of the states listed as an option.

SEE ALSO: Target Store in New York Now Has Age Restrictions for Shoppers

CJ CJ loading...

Digital Drivers License in New York

I clicked on the Drivers license option and it brought me to a screen that only listed four states that offer the digital license option...

CJ CJ loading...

As you can see Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland are the only states that offer the Apple Wallet ID option. Where is New York?

It appears that New York announced last year that the state would welcome the digital ID before the end of 2023 but it hasn't happened yet. So for now, NO you are unable to add New York identification to any Apple wallet but when New York announces the availability of the option we will update this article.

14 Things The Hudson Valley Remembers Being Cheap But Is Now Expensive Things that are way too expensive today compared to years ago. Gallery Credit: CJ/Canva