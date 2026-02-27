Are the experts at McDonald's working on a new Easter-inspired Mini Eggs drink?

For as long as we can remember, the folks at McDonald's have always been one step ahead of the competition when it comes to releasing new products that will make fans go crazy. They are the people who have already given us McNuggets, the Big Mac, the McRib, the McGriddle, Snack Wraps, and much more.

They are also the brilliant minds that have given us the limited-time green Shamrock Shake, which is why it seems possible that they could be on to the next big thing in drinks!

Mini Egg Drink at McDonald's Canva/Google Maps/CJ loading...

New Drink at McDonald's?

Rumors have begun to circulate on various social media platforms that McDonald's could be working on a new Easter-inspired Mini Eggs drink. The drink, which hasn't been named, would reportedly be chocolate-based and blended with one of the best candies ever invented, the Cadbury Mini Eggs. It would be topped off with whipped cream and pieces of mini eggs.

As you can see in the post above, it looks like this drink could be the best drink ever invented, but is it going to happen?

Mini Egg Drink at McDonald's

Unfortunately, we have reached out to the folks who own some of the McDonald's in the Hudson Valley, and they said that they aren't aware of any plans for the release of the mini egg drink. There is no mention of the drink on the McDonald's website, no launch date, press release, or menu update, so it appears it isn't happening.

Honestly, I don't think I've ever been this disappointed....LOL! If that changes, we will be the first to help spread the word.

New Burger at McDonald's

McDonald's did confirm that they have unveiled their new Big Arch Burger, which they say is their "biggest and boldest burger yet. It features two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, slivered raw onions, lettuce, pickles, and "Big Arch Sauce," all on a toasted sesame and poppy seed-coated bun. The Big Arch Burger will only be available for a limited time.

