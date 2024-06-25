Best Spots to See Eagles in New York

We are fortunate in the Hudson Valley and throughout New York that we are able to see and enjoy so many wildlife species from something as common as a cardinal to something as special as a bear or bobcat. I will say nothing I have encountered has taken me back more than seeing a bald eagle.

Back in the summer of 2021, I saw this Bald Eagle taking a break in a tree at Water Street Market in New Paltz, New York. I was so happy to have my phone and to be able to grab a picture. I had seen one before at Apple Greens Golf Course in Highland but didn't have my phone on me that day.

Bald Eagles in New York State

Last week we celebrated American Eagle Day. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservations marked the day by sharing a video of two bald eagles that had been taken by Bill Combs Jr.

The NYS DEC also shared the fact that in 1976 there was only one pair of nesting bald eagles in New York State. Even though New York's bald eagle restoration program ended in 1989 eagles have continued to thrive. The eagle has even been downlisted from endangered to threatened.

According to the NYS DEC, almost 400 of their monitored nests last year were full. The sightings of eagles in New York have gone up as well. The NYS DEC has released information to make it easier to spot eagles if you are hoping to get the opportunity.

Best Places and Times to See Eagles in the Hudson Valley

Along the Hudson River, there are a few spots that have been listed on the NYS DEC list of Best Places to See Bald Eagles. In the Hudson Valley Margaret Lewis Norrie Point State Park is one location along with Constitution Island from North Dock at West Point. See the Complete List of the Best Places in New York

Another helpful note from the NYS DEC is that Winter is the best time to spot eagles. However, I have only seen the two I saw in the Summer. They also want you to note that they are most active from 7 AM to 9 AM and 4 PM to 5 PM.

Happy Eagle Spotting.

