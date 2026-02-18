Popular Upstate New York Restaurants Named Best in the Country

An Upstate New York and a lower Hudson Valley restaurant have both been named one of the best restaurants in the nation.

If you enjoy going out to eat, you already know that the choices are endless when it comes to finding a place to go. New York State is home to thousands of restaurants that offer something for every palate, which is why it's surprising that only two New York restaurants made this year's best restaurants list.

Best Restaurants in the U.S. for 2026

Every year, the folks at USA Today release their list of the best restaurants of the year, highlighting standout dining destinations across the country.

This year's list, chosen by USA TODAY Network food journalists, includes "humble roadside gems to chef-driven hotspots" that have earned "national buzz". The 2026 list features 39 eateries across the nation, including places in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and more.

Upstate New York Restaurant Named Best

The Swan Market, located at 231 Parsells Ave, in Rochester, NY, is a must-visit according to this year's list. This German meat market-turned-restaurant offers visitors the chance to gather at a communal table and enjoy Oktoberfest-type food year-round.

They offer a variety of German dishes, including their sample platter, which provides customers with a variety of dishes like pork roast, goulash over spaetzle, the schnitzel of the week, potato salad, red cabbage, sauerkraut, and more.

Customers can also visit their deli counter and take home some fresh sliced cold cuts, including house-smoked bacon, three kinds of liverwurst, and much more.

Pizzeria La Rosa Named Best Restaurant

The only other New York restaurant to appear on this year's list is Pizzeria La Rosa, located at 12 Russell Ave, in New Rochelle, NY. This cozy neighborhood spot has been a local favorite for years, offering a 70s and 80s ambiance and some of the best wood-fired pizza anywhere.

Chef-owner Matt Di Gesu, who named the restaurant after his grandmother Vita La Rosa, uses a 100-year-old pizza oven to cook his creations that include pesto, vodka, fried eggplant, Bolognese, and more. All wood-fired and made to order.

If pizza isn't what you're craving, they also offer "Grandma's" meatballs, arancini (Rice Balls), roasted vegetables, chicken parm, and much more.

Congratulations to both restaurants! If you are looking for a place closer to the Hudson Valley, here are some restaurants we feel deserve more attention....

