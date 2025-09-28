The New York State Liquor Authority has announced a massive change to its policies that will now allow a wide range of "adult-oriented recreational businesses" to sell alcohol to their customers.

Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that her office had directed state agencies to review outdated laws, rules, and policies to support modernization and economic growth across New York. One of the agencies tasked with reviewing its policies was the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA), which was asked to possibly broaden the number of businesses that would be eligible to apply for on-premises liquor licenses.

More Alcohol Sales in New York

More Businesses Can Now Serve Alcohol in New York

Effective immediately, more businesses in New York will be licensed to sell alcohol to their customers. According to the SLA, it has adjusted its polices that will now allow a wide variety of adult-oriented recreational businesses to apply for liquor licenses, including pool halls, axe-throwing venues, virtual reality arcades, comedy clubs, paint-and-sip studios, and more.

The policy change is expected to bring in a new era in the hospitality industry across New York at businesses that combine traditional entertainment with the sale of alcohol. Under the old policy, many of these businesses struggled to get licenses because state law separated restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

"This is about helping modern hospitality businesses grow while maintaining responsible oversight,” said SLA Chair Lily Fan. “Governor Hochul has tasked us with reviewing outdated rules and modernizing our approach. New Yorkers are embracing social experiences that go beyond traditional restaurants and bars, and under the Governor’s leadership, our agency is evolving to meet that trend."

New Businesses Allowed to Sell Alcohol in New York

New Businesses Allowed to Sell Alcohol in New York

The policy change, which was announced on Wednesday, will allow 17 businesses to sell alcohol, including:

Comedy clubs

Pool halls

Axe throwing

Laser tag

Go-kart tracks

Virtual reality arcades

Batting cages

Climbing gyms

Darts lounges

Board game cafes

Shuffleboard bars

Escape rooms

Mini-golf

Art galleries

Paint-and-sip studios

Cooking class studios

Pottery workshops

"Conditions" to Sell Alcohol in New York

According to WTEN, all of these businesses must meet three main conditions to be eligible for an on-premises liquor license, including:

The main business must be a lawful adult entertainment or recreational business that’s open to the public.

The business must follow all state and local laws, including zoning, building codes, and public safety.

The applicant must demonstrate that they can serve alcohol responsibly, adhering to all SLA rules and policies.

These changes are expected to create new opportunities for growth and innovation as well as new job opportunities.

