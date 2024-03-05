12 Unique Airbnb Stays in The Hudson Valley

Love them or hate them, Airbnb's can be found all across the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Airbnb Complaints

Hudson Valley residents have for years complained about the influx of tourists to the area. And with the creation of Airbnb, it took the out-of-towners to the next level in the Mid-Hudson region to the displeasure of many locals.

For instance, back in August of 2023, a typed-up note was stapled to a telephone pole. The note was addressed: "DEAR TOURIST Welcome to Woodstock." The note went on to say:

"enjoy your visit in what used to be a thriving, creative, economically diverse community. If you're staying in a short-term rental listed on Airbnb or a similar platform, then YOU ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE for helping to displace long-term residents that were the heart and soul of this so-called Colony of the Arts."

Ouch. Needless to say, the anonymous letter writer was not alone in his feelings.

Looking for a Hudson Valley Staycation?

However, with that being said tourists do bring new energy to the area and bring in money that helps our local businesses. But there are always 2 sides to every argument so I digress.

If you're open to Airbnb's in the Hudson Valley and are a local, these rentals give you a wonderful opportunity to leave your community for a day or two and explore locally.

I've lived in the Hudson Valley most of my life, and a quick search on Airbnb has introduced me to some amazing architecture that I never knew existed.

Did you know there is a home in Saugerties that's available on Airbnb that is built around a humongous bolder? It was featured in Architectural Digest and is breathtaking just from the pictures alone:

Looking for More Unique Hudson Valley Airbnb Rentals?

If the picture above intrigues you at all, I did some digging and found 11 more Airbnb rentals in the Hudson Valley that are extremely unique and will have you asking for PTO immediately.

Would you stay at a local Hudson Valley Airbnb for a staycation? Have you stayed at any of these 12 unique locations?

