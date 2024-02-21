What’s Cookin? New York State One of the Top States for ‘Careless Cooks’

New York State to many is the greatest place on Earth, the "be all, end all" and in many ways that is rightfully so. In its totality, New York is one of the most diverse states and has something that can entice just about anyone whether you prefer the bright lights of the big city or the small town vibe you get throughout the Hudson Valley and upstate.

Recently though, a new study has revealed that New York ranks quite high on a not so flattering list. That list would be of states with statistically the "most careless cooks".

Stove. Cook stove. Modern kitchen stove with blue flames burning MarianVejcik loading...

Determining the Most Careless Cooks

This recently published list and study of state rankings of the most careless cooks analyzed a number of factors in its determinations. The list and study was put together by Claimguide, a site that provides professional help for people who need guidance in the world of insurance.

106381025 Gunnar Pippel loading...

One of the main rules that contributed to Claimguide calculating its numbers on "careless cooks" was based on population. By their own words...

states with high-density cities, multifamily apartments and cramped and high-traffic kitchens prove more susceptible to cooking fire incidents.

524198483 cookelma loading...

In ranking the states Claimguide analyzed the number of "average cooking fires per year, cooking fires per 100,000 residents and percent of residential fires caused by cooking". Those numbers revealed that New York ranks second (2nd) only behind Massachusetts for state with the most careless cooks. In total, New York State averaged 30,703 cooking fires per year, that's 156 fires per 100,00 residents.

Sky view of Central Park Unsplash-Jermaine Ee loading...

The full list of rankings, numbers and the full study can be viewed here

U.S Counties with Most Careless Cooks

Given that New York State ranked so highly in overall states with most careless cooks, it only would make sense that New York would also be a place that's home to some careless counties.

In fact, the study shows that New York is home to 2 of the top 5 counties with the most careless cooks. Those counties were New York County ranking number 2, where again NYC and its density carried a lot of weight with the numbers and Westchester County coming in at number 4. The number 1 county was Suffolk County in Massachusetts.

close-up of flames from a fire rising Stockbyte loading...

New York State also had one more entrant inside the top 20 most careless counties. That county would be Monroe County clocking in at number 11.

The full study goes on detail a variety of number factors tied to the states and counties with the most careless cooks. Most notably the financial impact that fires started from cooking cause on average every year as well as "bad habits" that some people have while cooking which contributes to the start of fires.

126989085 Zoonar RF loading...

On average after tallying all states numbers together, fires that were started from the act of cooking cause just under $478,000,000 in property loss and damages per year.

Do You Remember These Girl Scout Cookie Flavors?

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!