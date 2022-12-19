Are We Not Alone? UFO Sightings Up Again in New York

As another year draw to a close, more New Yorkers have claimed that they're seeing unexplainable phenomena. But are these lights in the skies really beings from another world, or something with more of an earthly explanation?

New York Near the Top

Sources say New York once again is near the top when it comes to UFO sightings in the country. Unidentified Flying Objects (or UFOs) have been documented and reported since early history, and have become deeply rooted in our culture.

Often, these sightings and strange encounters can be simply explained as other things like weather balloons, commercial or military craft, or even just a bright star in the sky. But some other reports just don't add up. What is out there in this huge universe we live in?

According to reports filed to the the National UFO Reporting Center, UFO sightings have gone up by 4% in 2022. New York ranked 5th in the nation for sightings, with only California, Florida, Washington, and Texas ahead of us.

Recent Hudson Valley UFO Sightings

So where are we so far in 2022? It is still early in the year, but the National UFO Reporting Center website lists several sightings across the Hudson Valley over the past few months. The website allows you to file your own reports which can then take several weeks to be posted for the public to view.

The most recent report from the Hudson Valley was September 24 in Tuxedo Park, when a witness said they saw a "bright light (or) white object moving through the sky with large illumination of light traveling behind it then disappeared." the total duration of the event was about 5 minutes.

It can take a few months for these reports to be listed on the database, so there may have been more since.

