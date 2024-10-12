We've heard our share of strange conspiracies, but this is certainly something you don't hear everyday? Are the Aurora Borealis bringing more than than just Earthlings out?

An increase in solar storms has brought colorful Northern Lights as far south as New York state one the weeks and months. But while the colorful lights may have brightened the night skies, some residents in New York are claiming that's not the only thing being seen above.

A New York state resident recently made a bold statement during a recent report to a national online center for witnesses of unexplained flying craft. Is there actually a link between the Auroras and these so-called flying saucers?

New York State Resident Claims Auroras Summoned UFOs?

A resident in Wayne County, New York said in a recent report to the National UFO Reporting Center that they witnessed several strange flying craft that changed colors over Lake Ontario.

The resident said they were taking photos with their husband as they waited for the Northern Lights the night of October 5. The report says that they saw a shooting star and then "one very bright light glow and then go dim". After the first object went dim, the report claims two more appeared and "completed a triangle formation".

See Also: Bigfoot Tracks? Hudson Valley, NY Resident Claims They Encountered Sasquatch

The witness says the lights would continue to alternate between bright and dim, as they moved around and even circled each other for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Perhaps the strangest part of the report was the resident's claim that since Auroras are "an energy vortex" phenomena such as UFOs "are attracted to".

The witness went on to say that the unidentified objects would "systemically light up one after each other" much like the famous Phoenix UFO sightings from 1997.

See Also: New York State Resident Claims They Witnessed UFO "Abduction"