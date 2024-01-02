‘One-In-A-Million’ Treasure Found at Hudson Valley Restaurant

A customer was shocked after finding a huge surprise while dining at a popular Hudson Valley Italian restaurant.

With inflation the way it is, it's rare to experience a night out and feel like you actually got your money's worth. However, a lucky Hudson Valley family certainly isn't complaining after receiving a once-in-a-lifetime surprise while dining out.

Savona's Trattoria is one of the more popular restaurants in the Hudson Valley. While they pride themselves on their classic Italian dishes such as meatballs, eggplant, pasta and wood-fired pizza, Savona's is also known for its fresh seafood.

Some lucky customers found out just how fresh Savona's seafood is after hitting a literal jackpot while dining at the restaurant over the weekend.

Treasure Discovered in Hudson Valley Italian Dish

According to Savona's, a young customer discovered a perfectly round pearl in her order of steamed little neck clams. The restaurant posted images of the pearl on social media, explaining that the find was extremely rare.

Management told us that the chances of discovering a naturally occurring pearl in a clam are about 1 in 100,000. However, finding one that's perfectly round like the pearl that was uncovered at Savona's Hudson location is more like one in a million.

Most pearls we see today come from farmed clams that have been fed a small irritant on purpose, such as a piece of shell, that forces it to secrete smooth minerals and proteins around the object to stop it from bothering them. Cultured pearls aren't nearly as rare as naturally occurring pearls, although most people wouldn't be able to tell them apart.

While the lucky customer most likely won't be able to retire on the amazing find, the fact that it was discovered in such an unlikely way is certainly a story that she will treasure for the rest of her life.

