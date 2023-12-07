New York State DEC Assists Hikers Lost in the Dark

We know it gets darker much earlier this time of year. However, sometimes some may lose track of time if they're out and about in New York's vast wilderness. Suddenly, it feels like 3 o'clock can turn into 9 o'clock in a matter of less than half an hour.

When you're hiking in an area that is heavily treed, you can also underestimate how dark it can get even in the middle of the afternoon this late in the year. After all, New York state is 61% forested, according to the DEC.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rangers recently helped a pair that got lost in the woods after dark and needed assistance.

New York State Rangers Make Wilderness Rescue

The NY State DEC says they received a call from the mother of two teenagers who needed help getting out of the woods in the late afternoon of December 2.

The 13- and 16-year-olds reportedly planned to run the flatter stretch of the McKenzie Mountain Trail, say officials. However, the teens lost track of time and the only lights they had were their phones, but the batteries were starting to run low.

A NY DEC Forest Ranger hiked in and met the hikers two miles from the trailhead, provided headlamps, and helped the pair back to their mother’s vehicle.

The DEC reminds everyone to be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. They ask everyone to visit their Hike Smart NY , Adirondack Backcountry Information , and Catskill Backcountry Information web pages for more information.