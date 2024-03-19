I've lived in the same Hudson Valley home since 1998 and don't ever remember seeing so many pine cones on my property.

Last week, as the weather began to warm up, I ventured out to the very back of my yard for the first time in several months. As I surveyed the area I was simply shocked by the number of pine cones that had fallen over the winter.

I couldn't walk without stepping on sticky, sappy cones that were scattered everywhere. What's worse is that I discovered the trees above were still holding on to hundreds of pine cones that still had yet to fall.

The bumper crop of pine cones many people throughout New York are experiencing is extremely peculiar. Over the past 25 years of living in the same house, we've had stretches where there wasn't a pine cone in sight. Other years, we've had to rake the cones out of the yard before mowing the lawn for the first time in the spring. But I can honestly say I've never seen such a pine cone frenzy in over two decades.

Why So Many Pine Cones Are Falling Throughout New York State in 2024

When a tree overproduces seeds, it's considered a mast year. Scientists agree that 2023 was a mast year not for just pines, but other tree species as well. Homeowners may have noticed maple trees producing more helicopter seeds than usual and oak trees dropping tons of acorns. It's clear that something is going on that's making all of the trees in New York feel like they need to reproduce quickly.

While the science community agrees that we're in a mast year, they seem to differ on the reason why.

Some Scientists Blame the Squirrels for the Pine Cone Boom

There's a school of thought that says trees will overproduce seed pods in an effort to outsmart larger-than-usual predator populations. During the pandemic, you may have noticed an uptick in the number of squirrels in your yard. Fewer cars on the road led to fewer squirrels squished under tires. The squirrel boom has led to competition for seeds and nuts, leaving few of them to grow into new trees.

It's possible that trees somehow sense that their seeds aren't germinating which triggers an overabundance of seed production to make sure they survive.

Could Stress Be Causing the Pine Cone Explosion?

Other scientists claim that stressful growing conditions cause trees to enter a mast year. Drier conditions in 2022 could be responsible for trees overproducing pine cones. It's also possible that climate change and the lack of snow are somehow triggering the trees in New York and causing them to "fear for their lives." This sense of impending doom may somehow lead to an effort to drop more seeds and create more offspring.

Perhaps This is Just a Normal Tree Cycle

The current pine cone explosion may just be the normal circle of life for trees. Mast years for pine trees reportedly happen every eight to ten years. It's quite possible that the last time we had a bumper crop of pine cones we didn't notice it as much. I know we had an infant in our house a decade ago and probably didn't spend as much time counting how many pine cones were falling.

Most likely, this is a "perfect storm" scenario and all of the above reasons are somewhat responsible for this year's pine cone boom.

Whatever the reason, if you live in New York and have lots of pine trees in your yard, it's going to be an especially busy (and sticky) spring for yard work.

