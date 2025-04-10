NY Officials Say Disease-Spreading Insect Set to Explode in 2025

Homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts are being warned about a population explosion of insects that could spread life-threatening illnesses throughout New York State.

As the weather warms up and flowers begin to bloom, a disease-carrying creature is also waking from winter. Health experts are warning residents that 2025 is poised to be an especially dangerous year for contracting serious illnesses by simply enjoying the great outdoors.

New York Prepares for Population Explosion of Dangerous Insects

Environmental scientists have expressed concern over the possibility of an explosion in the tick population throughout New York State this year. Beginning in May, ticks come out of hibernation and begin to swarm. Unlike other insects, freezing temperatures don't kill off ticks, which remain alive year-round.

While scientists aren't sure of the reason, the instances of tickborne illnesses tend to fluctuate from year to year. The number of cases usually increases in the years after a decline in reported infections. According to the Putnam County Department of Health, 2024 was an especially light year for cases of tickborne disease, which has many expecting the worst for 2025.

Worst Areas of New York for Tickborne Illnesses

The New York State Department of Health tracks tick activity with a "Tick Risk" score. According to a map showing the areas of New York where the insects are most active, the Finger Lakes are categorized as an "Extreme Risk". The Hudson Valley, Catskills, Capital Region and Greater Niagara Region are all at "High Risk".

Three Tickborne Diseases Found in Hudson Valley, New York

While many people worry about contracting Lyme disease from ticks, there are two other illnesses that health officials say could be even more dangerous. Anaplasmosis and babesiosis are two tickborne diseases that have been increasing throughout the state. They both come with the potential for even more health complications than Lyme disease.

Experts say New Yorkers should begin checking themselves for ticks now, as more people head outside to enjoy the spring weather. While monitoring for bites is important, you can scroll down on this page for some helpful tips on how to avoid being bitten by ticks in the first place.

