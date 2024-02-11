While some may long for the warmer temperatures down South, one New York state man had the wrong idea. Usually, when one wants to surf the waves a surfboard of some sort is necessary. Driving a motor vehicle into the water is not only illegal, but ia also pretty dumb.

But don't tell this guy. he just wanted catch some waves. Or maybe he's a big fan of the movie Point Break?

Many New Yorkers Are Now In Florida

So, how many born in New York now reside in NYC's most southern "suburb?" Recent Census numbers, posted at WPTV, say that around 1.6 million Floridians were born in New York.

The figure makes up 8% of the state's population, which is currently around 21.9 million (third in the country, right ahead of NY).

New York State Man Allegedly Tries To "Surf" With Pickup Truck

WROC says that a Bridgeport, NY man allegedly drove his pickup truck into the ocean in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The incident happened Tuesday, as the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old man drove on to the closed beach without paying tolls.

The Sheriff's Office was happy to share the footage on their Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office says that the man also drove around a gate with a Do not Enter sign. So what was this man's excuse when he was apprehended by deputies?

It’s not my fault the truck don’t surf!

The Sheriff’s Office says the New York man was arrested and charged with failing to pay an access fee to bring his vehicle on the beach. WROC says he also was charged with charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Apparently, no one ever told this guy that salt water is really bad for vehicle?

