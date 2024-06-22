A single vehicle crash has tragically claimed the life of motorcyclist, according to the New York State police. Police say the crash happened around 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon near one of the most traveled highways in the state. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Motorcyclists can face many dangers on he road, many of which that are beyond their control. Back in late May, offcials say a motorist traveling the wrong way in Suffolk County struck a motorcycle, ejecting the rider. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Now, this latest incident once sheds light on the safety precautions motorcyclists must when traveling the crowded roads of New York state.

New York State Police Say Motorcyclist Died Near Albany

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the I-787 and I-90 interchange in Albany Thursday.

Statistics

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

New York State Man Identified

State Police said they responded to the Exit 5 off-ramp, which goes to I-90 westbound from I-787 northbound in Albany.

The investigation determined a motorcycle was exiting I-787 on the off-ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete barrier, says State Police.The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the shoulder of I-787 northbound below the off-ramp.

The victim of the crash has been indented as 34-year-old Michael F. Furch of Guilderland. Sadly, Furch succumbed to his injuries at the scene, says offcials.