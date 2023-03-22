Police say a man from New York state who was caught speeding north of the border offered them quite a excuse. Officials say they charged the American with "stunt driving". Stunt driving is defined by the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario and states, "No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a roadway in a race or contest, while performing a stunt or. on a bet or wager."

What Did New York Man Tell Canadian Police?

CTV News Toronto says the 52-year-old from New York was pulled over at Highway 420 Sunday afternoon in Niagara Falls, which is about a 10-minute drive from the Rainbow Bridge border crossing. Police say the posted speed limit in that part of the province is 80 kilometers per hour. According to officials, the man was busted going 142 kilometers per hour.

His excuse? According to police, he told them he “didn’t realize” speed signs weren’t posted in miles per hour in Ontario. Apparently he forgot about the Metric system.

How Fast Was he Actually Going?

If you do the conversion, 80 kilometers an hour is right around 50 MPH here in the States. That would make 142 kilometers an hour over 88 MPH, which is way too fast regardless of what country you're in.

