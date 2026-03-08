Apple Announces Cheapest Macbook Ever: Worth the Hype?

As an 18 year Macbook user, my ears perked up when I heard about the new Apple announcement and then when I SAW the color options I had to investigate.

On March 4, Apple made history announcing their CHEAPEST Macbook ever. Introducing Macbook Neo a 13-inch, aluminum design (in several eye-catching shades) for $599 and an even lower price for students and educators.

Apple Macbook Neo/ Apple.com
But how does this new member of the tech giant's family stack up to the favorites we know and love.

If you look at the specs; the Neo is a real MacBook, but Apple clearly shaved features to hit that price.

What Still Feels Like a MacBook

As a Macbook lover, the Neo still feels premium compared to most laptops in its price range.

Pros

  • Solid aluminum body

  • Bright Retina display

  • Strong speakers and trackpad

  • Runs full macOS

  • Apple ecosystem compatibility

  • Excellent battery life

Apple Macbook Neo/Apple.com
Where Apple Cut Corners

To get to $599 ($499 for students), Apple made a few compromises:

  • Only 8GB RAM (not upgradeable)

  • No keyboard backlight

  • Mechanical trackpad instead of Force Touch

  • A-series chip instead of the more powerful M-series

  • Only one external display supported

  • Base model lacks Touch ID

So in short: the Neo is built for basic computing, not heavy creative work- which is a sad reality check for me.

Apple Neo MacBook/ Apple.com
Macbook Neo Capability/Performance vs. OG Macbook

Because it uses the A18 Pro chip from iPhones, performance lands in an interesting spot.

It should handle easily:

  • Web browsing

  • Google Docs / Microsoft Office

  • Streaming

  • Email

  • Light photo editing

  • School work

Not ideal for:

  • Video editing

  • Music production

  • Heavy multitasking

  • Pro apps like Final Cut or Logic running large projects

Oh and did I mention this is Apple's MOST RECYCLED product? I mean it is 2026 after all and sustainability is at the forefront of many customer's minds.

Apple's Most Recycled Product Yet

Apple says the MacBook Neo contains 60% recycled material by weight- the highest percentage in any Apple product so far.

That includes some surprisingly high numbers:

  • 90% recycled aluminum in the enclosure

  • 100% recycled cobalt in the battery

  • 95% recycled lithium in the battery

  • 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets

  • 100% recycled gold and tin in Apple-designed circuit boards

  • 100% recycled copper in several boards

  • 80% recycled steel in internal components

This matters because mining these materials is one of the biggest environmental impacts of electronics manufacturing. So the Neo isn’t just cheaper, it's built with the future in mind.

