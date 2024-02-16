Famous Hudson Valley Landmarks Issued Grants by New York Governor

We are well into the new year, in fact the first month of 2024 has nearly passed already, but in case you missed it New York Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the new year with some big news for New York State. Back on January 5, Governor Hochul announced another round of grants to benefit New York's state parks, trails, historic sites and other public lands.

In total, the grant announced by Governor Hochul will go towards supporting 27 different not-for-profit groups and projects throughout the state of New York and a few major Hudson Valley locations will be getting some of these grants.

Grants Details and a Special Celebration

2024 actually marks a year for celebration in New York, as this year marks 100 years of New York State Parks so this year will be a year for the New York State Park Centennial Celebration. In total, the grants announced have a total value of approximately $1.8 million dollars.

The press release from the Governor states that the focus of this round of grants and the Centennial Celebration is to promote public usage of the states parks, trails, etc. The Governor Hochul herself would go on to state that...

Our state parks, trails, forests and historic sites offer some of the best outdoor recreational and cultural opportunities found anywhere in the world,..

Hudson Valley Grants

As it was stated previously, some Hudson Valley locations will be getting some of this grant money to repair and improve themselves. One of those locations is that gem in the middle of the Hudson RIver, Bannerman's Island.

The Bannerman Castle Trust will be receiving a hefty chunk of the $1.8 million announced. That chunk according to the press release is $107,100 dollars. This grant money will be going towards...

repair the historic trails from the waterfront dock to the new section of the North Trail. The project includes replacing two floating docks, repairing steps on the staircase, installing a new outdoor classroom/multi-purpose deck, replacing the concrete sidewalk, and installing railing on the middle section of the North Trail.

Some of the other landmarks that will be getting grant is the famous Walkway Over the Hudson and the Mohonk Preserve. While their slice of the pie isn't as big as what Bannerman is receiving, the Walkway and Mohonk will each be getting $33,740 and $41,000 respectively. That money will be going towards both strategic and capital improvement plans.

There are other locations in the Hudson Valley that will also be receiving grant money and the entire list of every location receiving grant money can be seen by reading the official press release from the Governor.

