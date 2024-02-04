Do Residents in New York State Have Good Teeth? [STUDY]

A lot of people judge others on appearance, and having good teeth can go a long way. Some perception studies have found that properly aligned teeth are a "positive trigger for assumptions regarding attractiveness, success, popularity, intelligence, and overall health."

But not only can taking care of teeth get you a date or a job, it can also help your long term health.

Through the years, jokes about people with broken or missing teeth are sometimes attributed to certain parts of the country. And while it may seem a bit unfair, is there any evidence to back up these claims? Perhaps some just can't afford to routinely go to the dentists?

If so, where does the state of New York fall when it comes to having good teeth?

Does New York Have Good Teeth?

The website WalletHub compared the fifty states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of dental wellness. WalletHub's data set ranges from the share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.

From what the study has gathered, New York state ranked 30th overall of dental health, with the Empire State ranking 23rd for dental habits and care, and 29th for oral care, respectively.

Some surrounding states did considerably better, with Connecticut coming in at 6th, Massachusetts was 9th, and New Jersey 11th. Some other nearby states did just slightly better, with Vermont finishing 26th, and Pennsylvania 27th.

Arkansas, Mississippi, and West Virginia finished in the bottom three. Illinois ranked 1st overall.