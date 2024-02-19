New York State Man Charged With DWI After Hitting Propane Truck

Police in New York say they have charged a man after crashing his vehicle into a truck on a main state route. Officials say the suspect was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash, as the truck he collided suffered heavy damage.

Police say the same suspect from New York state was also carrying a firearm.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says that Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a mandatory fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for at least six months.

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Into Propane Truck

SILive says that a 49-year-old suspect crashed into a propane truck Friday morning in the town of Seneca Falls, NY. Seneca Falls Police said that the man was driving southbound on State Route 5 in a pickup truck when he hit the truck.

While police said no injuries took place, the propane truck suffered "significant damage".

Seneca Falls Police said the suspect was charged with DWI, and was also found with a firearm, which he could not legally possess due to a prior felony conviction,

New York State Man Allegedly Stole Tanker Truck

Officials say the alleged tanker thief drove the truck to Sodus, where he was later arrested.

Cargo Theft

Data compiled by the NICB showed in 2017, there were 8,676 cargo vehicle thefts reported, or about 24 thefts every day. While New York state did not rank in that year's top ten list compiled by the NICB, cargo theft is still a $15 to $35 billion industry.