A New York state man is facing a long list of charges, including felonies, after leading officials on a dangerous chase.

New York State police said they responded to a report of a speeding vehicle the afternoon of January 16. Their pursuit would eventually take them through two counties, and even see the 35-year-old suspect allegedly attempt try to drive straight into a deputy.

State Police say the increasingly desperate man also tried to carjack a vehicle with a family in it.

New York State Man Allegedly Leads Police on Dangerous Chase, That Ended With An Alleged Attempted Carjack

The New York State Police said in a press release that both State troopers and the Steuben County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a U-Haul traveling at a high rate of speed on I-390 in the town of Wayland.

State Police said they attempted to stop the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul, but the vehicle failed to comply. The chase was now on, and continued on State Route 63.

The chase took a potentially tragic turn, as officials say the suspect drove head-on toward a Steuben County deputy, causing the deputy to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The suspect's vehicle became disabled when it struck a pillar of the Community Bank in the village of Dansville. The suspect soon exited the vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued.

But he wasn't done there. State Police say the man unlawfully entered the passenger side of an uninvolved vehicle occupied by a family with three children in the back seat. The suspect was then taken into custody.

State Police say the man from Cohocton is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, and DWI with a previous conviction in the past 10 years.