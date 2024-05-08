Was she mad the house was in her way? Vehicles going off the road and hitting homes is scary enough. A recent example was when a driver attempting to evade New York State police in Orange County hit a house with a family inside.

But this story involves a driver who allegedly tried to take the consequences of their own bad decisions out on the residents.

Officials say a woman in New York state crashed her vehicle into a house which caused extensive damage. Not only was the suspect allegedly intoxicated at the time, but deputies say the driver even confronted the people whose house just got demolished.

You could say it was a case of insult to injury. Police said the driver is facing numbers charges now, including driving while intoxicated.

New York State Woman Allegedly Crashes Into Home and Then Tries Fighting the People Living There

WROC is reporting that a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a home in the town of Galen. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the crash damaged two parked cars,, the pillars on the front porch, a garage wall, and a trampoline.

Officials say the woman also tried to fight the people who were living there.

WROC said the suspect refused a sobriety test, but was determined to be intoxicated through an investigation.

The woman was arrested and charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle in violation of a license restriction, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child less than 17, says police.

