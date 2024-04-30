Bridge in New York State Hit By Two Trucks 30 Minutes Apart

A bridge in New York state, that was already struck by a truck Saturday, was hit two more times Monday morning. Offcials say the crashes that occured Monday occurred just under forty minutes apart.

But this is not the King Street bridge, where the Hutchinson becomes the Merritt Parkway that is being covered here. Nor is it the much-maligned Glenridge Road bridge in Glenville, that's been hit multiple times in the past year.

According to New York State offcials, the spike in crashes at this bridge may have to do with all the diverted traffic from a road leading to yet another bridge that's been hit before.

Bridge in New York Hit Three Times in Two Days

WSYR is reporting that the Park Street in Syracuse, that was already hit by a truck Saturday, was hit too more times Monday morning alone. The bridge is labeled as 12′ 2″ in height, says WSYR, and the sudden surge in crashes may have a lot to do with last year's closing of the I-81 ramp.

Police say the first crash Monday was around 8:20 AM, with the second one happening by 8:58.

The New York State Department of Transportation had closed the I-81 ramp leading to Onondaga Lake Parkway, according to WSYR, which has then lead more trucks and traffic towards Park Street instead.

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

But Park Street and Glenville are not the state's reigning champs when it comes to getting pulverized by tractor-trailers.

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

