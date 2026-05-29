Popular Blackstone Seasoning Sold at Walmart Recalled
The recall affects Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3-ounce bottles (#4106) with these lot numbers:
- 2025-43282 – best by July 2, 2027
- 2025-46172 – best by August 5, 2027
- 2026-54751 – best by August 12, 2027
The lot code and best-by date are printed on the bottom of the bottle.
No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.
Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can be more serious for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
Blackstone says anyone with the affected seasoning should not use it and throw it away immediately.
Customers can call Blackstone at 1-888-879-4610 for a replacement or more information.
UTZ Recalls Several Products for Risk of Salmonella
Utz issued a voluntary recall in the United States May 5, of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella.
Gallery Credit: FDA