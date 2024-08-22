New York Home to “Top Value” Theme Park

Every Six Flags theme park was ranked considering different factors and only one came out on top.

Lake George has always been a popular vacation destination for many over the years. In fact, the lake itself has previously been voted as the most beautiful lake in the U.S. according to some sources. As a child growing up in the Hudson Valley area, visits to Lake George in New York's Adirondack region were always special. Jumping in the station wagon with the family and taking the drive North on the thruway brings back fond memories.

Whether we were walking the Lake George village, stopping in the souvenir shops, or visiting Great Escape for a day of fun on the rides, it was always memorable. I remember visiting Great Escape long before the name change when it was known as Storytown U.S.A., a Mother Goose fairy tale theme park.

Conducted by QR Code Generator, new statistical analysis ranked every Six Flags theme park with the research evaluating various factors to determine the best value Six Flags Park on a scale of 100. Criteria included ticket price, operating hours, number of attractions and shows, food and parking costs, park size, crowd levels, and wait times for popular rides.

Six Flags Great Escape Voted Best Value Six Flags Park

Six Flags Great Escape is this summer's top-rated theme park for families and thrill-seekers alike, boasting a value score of 63.23. This 351-acre park in Queensbury, New York, offers eight hours of fun daily. While parking costs $35, visitors will find the cheapest cheeseburger meal plan out of all Six Flags parks, priced at $20.99. For a $69.99 gate admission fee, guests will experience 48 attractions, with over ten shows and character meet-and-greets. Despite average August crowd levels of 39%, the park's most popular attraction, the Swan Boats, often requires a 53-minute wait.

The Best Value Six Flags Water Park s

Rank Water Park Location Score (/100) 1 Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Spring, TX 72.95 2 Six Flags White Water Marietta, GA 61.09 3 Hurricane Harbor Phoenix Glendale, AZ 55.37 4 Hurricane Harbor Rockford Cherry Valley, IL 53.27 5 Hurricane Harbor Arlington Arlington, TX 43.49 6 Hurricane Harbor Chicago Gurnee, IL 41.10 7 Hurricane Harbor OKC Oklahoma City, OK 38.35 8 Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles Valencia, CA 32.09 9 Hurricane Harbor Concord Concord, CA 22.99 10 Hurricane Harbor New Jersey Jackson Township, NJ 19.73

