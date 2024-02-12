Seeing More Dead Skunks in New York? The Reason Why Is Biological

When I drove past the first skunk laying dead on the side of the road on my way to work, I hardly noticed. By the time I passed the fourth, I was on high alert. Was I imagining things, or was our local skunk population dying in higher numbers?

As it turns out, the skunk purge is unfortunately very real (and also very predicable). Our favorite striped mammals (sorry, zebras) are out in higher numbers this month than they will be all year, and it all has to do with their biological clock.

Skunk Populations in New York

Skunks may be one of the most misunderstood animals in New York. While their name is synonymous with their impressive spray, they only release their stink when threatened (dogs are especially famous for provoking them). This month, however, they have been out in force.

Why There Are So Many More Dead Skunks in New York this Month

The reason for the sudden uptick in skunk sightings is all because their mating season is underway. From the beginning of February to the end of March, not only are skunks actively searching for a partner in local forests and yards, but on local roads as well, which is leading to the sharp increase in skunk roadkill. Here's what you can do to stay safe (and stink-free).

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) recommends keeping a close eye on household pets to avoid unwanted skunk interactions. While cats seem to easily coexist with skunks, feeding outdoor cats at night can attract skunks to eat alongside them. Free-roaming dogs are also more likely to incite a skunk spray incident. Drivers should also be on high alert for skunks attempting to cross public roads, especially at night.

