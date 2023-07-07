Why Coxsackie, New York Should Be The Capital of the U.S.

Coxsackie, New York is usually the butt of a lot of jokes here in the Hudson Valley however they paved the way for our freedom almost 250 years ago.

If you live in New York State you have most likely heard of Coxsackie, New York. If you are a parent you may know it as anther name for hand, foot and mouth disease. It also makes lists of funny town names in the state every year.

Where is Coxsackie, New York?

Coxsackie is a small town located in Greene County west of the Hudson River and it is roughly 120 miles north of New York City. There are two well known buildings in Coxsackie. There is the Coxsackie Correctional Facility which is a medium security prison. Then there is the Pieter Bronck House which was constructed in 1663, and it is the oldest surviving Dutch house in the Hudson Valley. It is now a museum off of 9W.

This past weekend we celebrated America's birthday and I didn't hear anyone give a patriotic shout out to Coxsackie, New York. We all owe that town a debt of gratitude and here is why.

According to Scenic Hudson, In April of 1775 the tension between the British and the American colonists escalated into violence at the Battle of Lexington and Concord. One month later, the brave residents of the town of Coxsackie stood together in defiance of tyranny and despite the consequence of death they wrote up their own declaration of independence the the British Empire. At that time they did not have support from most of the colonies. The official declaration between all of the 13 colonies wouldn't be drafted until July of the next year. You can see the document by clicking here.