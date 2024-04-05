Do You Live in a ‘Fire Town’ in New York? Here’s What It Means
You've heard of big towns, small towns, even "sleepy" towns... but what about a fire town?
The annual burn ban put into effect by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is meant to reduce the risk of forest fires in the state. Some towns, however, are at higher risks of flames than others, burn ban or not.
Burn Ban in Effect in New York State
Currently, Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) are on fire patrol. From March 16th to May 14th, officers will serve violators burning brush with hefty fines of at least $500. "Fire towns", however, have a year-long ban.
What Is a "Fire Town" in New York?
"Fire towns" are described by the NYSDEC as towns "primarily in and around the Adirondack and Catskill parks". Due to their close proximity to the massive forests inside the parks, the risk of fires spreading quickly and more widely is heightened. The list of towns is lengthy.
List of "Fire Towns" in New York State
From towns in Ulster and Greene counties in the Hudson Valley, NY to Herkimer and Saratoga counties in the Adirondacks, more than 100 towns have year-long burn bans (see the full list here). There is, however, an exception.
Is Open Burning Ever Allowed in Fire Towns?
Designated "fire towns" in New York must apply for a special permit to conduct an open burn at any time of the year. Residents will need to find the appropriate ranger station to contact here to apply. The NYSDEC reminds New Yorkers that items like trash, tires, leaf piles, and painted or pressure-treated wood are never legal to burn.
New York State Fire Safety
Fire safety extends far past outdoor burns (do you know the "three-foot rule", for example?). New York residents are also reminded to change their smoke detector batteries during Daylight Savings time changes and even know how if their driveway is wide enough to fit a fire truck (find out here). Check out the ABCs of fire safety below.
