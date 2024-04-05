You've heard of big towns, small towns, even "sleepy" towns... but what about a fire town?

The annual burn ban put into effect by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is meant to reduce the risk of forest fires in the state. Some towns, however, are at higher risks of flames than others, burn ban or not.

New York state have designated certain areas as "fire towns" New York state have designated certain areas as "fire towns" (Imágenes de Cristian Martin via Canva) loading...

Burn Ban in Effect in New York State

Currently, Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) are on fire patrol. From March 16th to May 14th, officers will serve violators burning brush with hefty fines of at least $500. "Fire towns", however, have a year-long ban.

Towns like Woodstock, NY in Ulster County are designated as "fire towns" by New York State due to their proximity to Catskill or Adirondack parks Towns like Woodstock, NY in Ulster County are designated as "fire towns" by New York State due to their proximity to Catskill or Adirondack parks (Google) loading...

What Is a "Fire Town" in New York?

"Fire towns" are described by the NYSDEC as towns "primarily in and around the Adirondack and Catskill parks". Due to their close proximity to the massive forests inside the parks, the risk of fires spreading quickly and more widely is heightened. The list of towns is lengthy.

Many towns near the Adirondack mountains are designated as "fire towns" by the NYSDEC Many towns near the Adirondack mountains are designated as "fire towns" by the NYSDEC (Google) loading...

List of "Fire Towns" in New York State

From towns in Ulster and Greene counties in the Hudson Valley, NY to Herkimer and Saratoga counties in the Adirondacks, more than 100 towns have year-long burn bans (see the full list here). There is, however, an exception.

Read More: How Wide New York Driveways Need to Be to Fit a Firetruck

Is Open Burning Ever Allowed in Fire Towns?

Designated "fire towns" in New York must apply for a special permit to conduct an open burn at any time of the year. Residents will need to find the appropriate ranger station to contact here to apply. The NYSDEC reminds New Yorkers that items like trash, tires, leaf piles, and painted or pressure-treated wood are never legal to burn.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Fire Safety

Fire safety extends far past outdoor burns (do you know the "three-foot rule", for example?). New York residents are also reminded to change their smoke detector batteries during Daylight Savings time changes and even know how if their driveway is wide enough to fit a fire truck (find out here). Check out the ABCs of fire safety below.

The ABC's of Fire Safety 26 Tips to help keep your home and family safe, including what to do in case of a fire. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell