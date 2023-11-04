Am I a Bad Person For Not Returning My Shopping Cart?
Growing up, putting the shopping cart away was just the last part of the grocery shopping journey. I'd help my mom load in the car, and as she organized the last remaining items, I would return the cart for her. Most of the time, I would push it real fast and then hop onto the back to glide through the parking lot. And of course, at that time, all the shopping carts needed a quarter to unchain itself, so you always wanted to get the quarter back.
At this point, it is just second nature to put the cart back. Besides, I've seen too many times a random carts left out in the parking lot hitting either my car or someone else's car. That, and they will block perfectly good parking spaces. So I'll always bring my cart somewhere, whether it is the cart return or back inside. Sometimes I'll even grab a couple more carts I see on the way, if its feasible.
The Shopping Cart Theory
The Shopping Cart Theory has gone around for a while, claiming to be a major indication of one's morality. Since there is nothing to very little to gain from returning a shopping cart, people say its one clear way to check one's sense of duty and good.
According to a New York Times article,
...(T)he so-called Shopping Cart Theory has become an article of faith on Reddit and other social media sites. The theory posits that the decision to return a cart is the ultimate test of moral character and a person’s capacity to be self-governing.
It is a theory fully embraced by the video vigilantes known as The Cart Narcs, self-appointed enforcers who confront shoppers trying to leave without returning their carts. The series has about 500,000 followers on Facebook and YouTube.
I won't go out of my way to bash anyone for not returning a cart, I'll simply take care of mine and go on my way. Some people; however, take the case of shopping carts very seriously.
Does The Hudson Valley Return Shopping Carts?
I posed the question on social media and things got heated! Based on responses we received on social media and people texting through the app, 92% of folks in the Hudson Valley say they return their shopping carts. That left 8% of people who were honest about not returning carts.
For those who said no, they did leave some of their reasoning:
"No there’s a job for that"
"No, they have employees for that."
"Nah i usually find some sap with a pick up and put it in the bed"
"I like to take it with me, makes it easier to get the groceries in the house."
"Yes. Don’t be a piece of shit.Runaway carts in parking lots do serious damage to cars."
"Always and I grab others that are in the parking lot that people left so they don't hit other people's car"
"Yes, I’m not a complete loser""Yes, because I am not a sociopath.""Yeah I’m not a neanderthal""Yes, because I'm not a psychopath.""It's literally the most simple thing to do. I've noticed only mature people put them where they belong. If you don't put it where it belongs, you have the mindset of a child."
