25 to Life for Upstate New York Driveway Murder

A young woman is dead and an upstate New York man is headed to prison after authorities say he shot her for mistakenly pulling into his driveway.

In a trial that captivated New York state, a jury returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder for Kevin Monahan of Hebron, NY back in January. Now, a judge has officially ruled on his sentence.

Second-Degree Murder Charge for Shooting in Hebron, NY

The tragedy could have been easily averted, prosecutors said, if Monahan had shown more restraint when the small caravan of vehicles accidently turned down his driveway. The group of young adults driving two cars and a motorcycle were trying to find a house party when they mistook Monahan's residence as the correct address.

Sentencing for "Wrong Driveway" Shooting in Upstate New York

The jury agreed that the two shots Monahan fired from his shotgun, the second fatally striking 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, fit the definition of murder in the second degree, including "depraved indifference for human life". Other passengers in the vehicle said the shooting happened roughly a minute after they pulled up the driveway. A judge agreed this week to the prosecution's request for a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

New Gun Control Measures in New York State

Gun control is still a hot button issue in New York. New laws passed late last year included designating New York as a "point of contact state", meaning that background checks will be required through the New York State National Instant Background Check System (NICS) for the purchase of firearms as well as ammunition.

While Monahan's sentencing gives some closure to a case that affected both the family and friends of Kaylin Gillis, her legacy with also live on in another way. A GoFundMe campaign set up in Kaylin's honor has raised over $140,000, with the funds set to be used not only for funeral expenses, but a scholarship in her name.

