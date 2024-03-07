VIDEO: Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment Caught on New York Trail Cam

In a scene that looks like it was pulled directly out of a Disney movie, a spectacular moment was caught on an upstate New York trail camera.

When the sun sets in New York, the forests come alive with creatures from all across the animal kingdom. From grocery-stealing bears to fishers acting like housecats, there never seems to be a dull moment. Nothing compares, however, to the trio spotted recently in the Adirondacks.

An amazing moment between three different species was caught on a New York State trail camera An amazing moment between three different species was caught on a New York State trail camera (Antoni Zaborek Wildlife Photography via Facebook) loading...

Fascinating Wild Animal Encounter on New York Trail Camera

"Three brothers from the beautiful Adirondacks of New York", read the simple caption of the fascinating video. The "brothers" in question were three of New York's most famous residents that have rarely (if ever) been seen in the same place at the same time.

A skunk, racoon, and fox were all caught together on a trail camera in the Adirondack Mountains in New York A skunk, racoon, and fox were all caught together on a trail camera in the Adirondack Mountains in New York (Antoni Zaborek Wildlife Photography via Facebook) loading...

A Skunk, a Racoon, and a Fox Walk into a New York Forest Clearing...

The animal trio, composed of a striped skunk, racoon, and a red fox, all seem to be converging on the same spot for the same reason: food. The video (below) opens with the skunk and racoon munching peacefully before "brother" fox leaps into the frame. At least one viewer aired their grievances around how they believe the scene was set up.

Can You Feed Wildlife in New York State?

"You really shouldn’t be baiting wildlife. That’s a big no. These three animals wouldn’t otherwise all be coming together like this", said one wary commenter. While feeding wildlife is always discouraged, the letter of the law is less clear.

Read More: Rare Predator Caught On Doorbell Camera In New York

What New York Law Says About Feeding Wildlife

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) clearly states that it is illegal for New Yorkers to feed deer, moose, and bear. It is also against the law to use bait for hunting big game as well as most birds. Though it is ill-advised to feed any wild animal (even for cute videos), there does not seem to be a specific law against feeding the critters in this video.

Get our free mobile app

While the video is captivating, the thought of bait being used to create the image can lessen its appeal. Luckily, there was no bait used in another video that was captured recently of a spotted skunk doing a handstand in the middle of the forest (really). Check out that video here, and keep scrolling to see the black bear who invaded the SUNY New Paltz campus last year.

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn