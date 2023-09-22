Could Radio Shack be Making a Comeback in New York?

Do you remember Radio Shack? There's a chance it could make a comeback soon.

What was your favorite store that doesn't exist anymore? Were you a fan of Circuit City, Media Play or Ames?

If you were to name a store that your mom and dad shopped at that doesn't exist anymore then Radio Shack might be at the top of the list.

What was Radio Shack? RadioShack was an American electronics retail chain that was a popular destination to buy things like electronics, computers and even electronic parts. I still have parts and cables that I bough from a Radio Shack over 10 years ago. If you had a project that required electronic components then Radio Shack was the place to go to get the equipment.

The company was founded in 1921 and went out of business in 2017 after filing for bankruptcy.

Could Radio Shack be making a comeback soon? We've seen some old retail stores make small comebacks like Buy Buy Baby & Toys 'R' Us.

According to The Street, there are still some independently owned Radio Shack stores. They also report that the rights to the Radio Shack brand is now under new ownership and the owner now owns the rights to the Radio Shack brand in roughly 70 countries.

We may see some store open up in New York?