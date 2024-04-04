Surprise: This ‘Invincible’ New York Animal Builds Tree Nests

You learn something new every day, including where one of New York's most unique animals likes to make their home.

It's a near-daily occurrence that an animal is caught on camera doing something out of the ordinary in New York. From the black bear stealing groceries off a porch in New Paltz, NY to the cutest predator in the state "sledding" down snowy hills, there's always something new. But what about the creature spotted scaling a tree?

Many New Yorkers might be surprised to learn that this fascinating animal can not only climb trees, but build nests to live in the branches as well Many New Yorkers might be surprised to learn that this fascinating animal can not only climb trees, but build nests to live in the branches as well (NYSDEC/Bill Combs Jr.) loading...

Unique New York Animal Seen Scaling a Tree

The spiky herbivore recently seen doing its best Cliffhanger impression is special for a few reasons. First, it's nearly invincible, with only one known predator in the entire state. Second, despite spending most of its time on the ground, this animal can not only climb trees with ease, but they can even decide to build their nests high up in the branches...

The New York animal seen above is covered in quills and has virtually no natural predators... can you guess who we're talking about? The New York animal seen above is covered in quills and has virtually no natural predators... can you guess who we're talking about? (NYSDEC/Bill Combs Jr.) loading...

Porcupines in New York State

If the subtle hints weren't enough, this hug-adverse rodent is none other than a porcupine. Apparently, when they're not foraging in the forest or eating parked cars (no, really), porcupines like to get a view from high up in the tree canopy (below).

About Porcupines in New York State

Porcupines can grow up to three feet long, weigh up to 35 pounds, and are fair game for hunters, as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) lists them as an unprotected species. While porcupines are not generally agile on the ground (they rely on their spikes to deter would-be predators), they look rather at home in a tree.

Even though three feet long and 35 pounds heavy sounds big, porcupines are surprisingly not the largest rodent in New York state. That honor belongs to another fascinating creature: the beaver. Take a look at the adorable Orange County, NY beaver family frolicking in a local pond below, and keep scrolling to see what happens when a dog gets too close to a porcupine.

