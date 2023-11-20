New York’s Surprising Ranking for Hunters in the U.S

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley like I did, you know exactly how important hunting is for so many of our friends and neighbors. Living in Ulster County, NY, the beginning of deer season was like an unofficial holiday, with even my classmates at Rondout Valley High School taking the day off to try and bag a buck. A recent study, however, just turned that narrative on its head.

This past weekend marked the beginning of firearm season in New York, and judging from the number of booming gunshots heard across the Hudson Valley, it sounded like hunters were off to a great start. But where does New York state rank nationally when it comes to hunting?

New York state ranks surprisingly low when it comes to national hunting numbers Life On White/mdgmorris via Canva loading...

Hunting Season in New York

Rifle hunting is far from the only harvest method in New York. With fishing, bow hunting, and even trapping, there are myriad reasons for animals to be on their proverbial toes. Growing up around so many hunters, I thought that I was in the minority for not stepping into the forest with a rifle, but it turns out I had it all backwards.

Read More: Video of Massive Predator Accidentally Caught in New York Trap

Where New York Ranks Nationally for Hunters

A recent study showed that just under three percent of New Yorkers registered for a hunting license this year. That means that out of the state's entire population, only 560,346 residents elected to (legally) harvest at least some of their food. Compared to other states, the numbers are pretty bleak.

Get our free mobile app

Is New York is the Best Hunting Destination in the Tri-State?

At least we did better than our neighbors. New Jersey ranked as having one of the lowest interests in hunting, with only 0.8 percent of their population paying for a hunting license, and Connecticut wasn't far behind. See the entire list, including where New York state lands, below.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger