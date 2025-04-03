New Yorkers Treated To Historic Train Ride To Opening Day

It isn't every day that us New Yorkers get the chance to hop on a 100+ year old train and go for a joyride of sorts...is it?

Baseball Is Back For 2025

For some people, spring brings longer, brighter days, birds chirping, flowers blooming, all that jazz...for the rest of us, spring means spring training promptly followed by opening day baseball. On Thursday, March 27th the New York Yankees opened up the 2025 season at home, marking the start of their 123rd year.

Spoiler alert, the Yankees took the home opener against the Brewers, and went on to sweep the series.

New Riders, Old Trains: MTA History For MLB Opening Day

Many Yankee fans got to go back in time on Opening Day while going 'all aboard' a legendary 1917 IRT Lo-V Nostalgia train. Lucky riders were able to hop on the historic train at the Grand Central-42 St subway station, and take what MTA referred to as 'an express train unlike any other to Yankee Stadium.'

In addition to the Lo-V, the Train of Many Colors also departed Grand Central for the Bronx on Opening Day, too.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called the options that 'Bronx Bomber' fans have to get to the stadium 'a triple crown of choices,' citing three subway lines, several bus routes and paratransit services.

Yankees fans can boast more than just a record 27 championships, they've also got league-leading options to get to and from Yankee Stadium for every game,

To learn more about the 2025 Nostalgia train ride, or perhaps you'd like to get a brief history lesson on the trains and check out more photos, the MTA has provided full coverage here.

