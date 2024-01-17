Is This the Most Hated Public Department in New York?

New Yorkers have never been shy about sharing their opinion, but have we gone too far in our criticism of one of the most demanding offices in the state?

We all have our share of frustrations with town, county, or city governments. Whether it's paving that needs to be done, snow that's waiting to be plowed, or permits that have to be completed, bureaucracy can be annoying. But all the hate at one New York agency has recently boiled over.

There's one department in New York that seems to get more hate than all the others There's one department in New York that seems to get more hate than all the others (Milan Krasula via Canva) loading...

The Most Hated Public Department in New York?

At the center of the New York Internet trolls' displeasure is garbage. Specifically, the department responsible garbage. Somehow, however, those grievances have spread to snow removal, work efficiency, and even the destruction of bicycle lanes. Welcome to the sh*tshow.

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) might be New York's favorite target for trash-talking (no pun intended) The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) might be New York's favorite target for trash-talking (no pun intended) Credit: DSNY via Facebook) loading...

The New York City Department of Sanitation Draws Critics

It all started with a Facebook post from the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY). "Our snow operation is higher-tech than ever, and this storm is a great test of the new Bladerunner 2.0 system for tracking spreaders and plows", they shared. The photo showed an impressive array of CCTV camera feeds and multiple DSNY workers monitoring the many feeds (above). Not everyone was impressed.

Many New Yorkers weren't impressed with the DSNY command center Many New Yorkers weren't impressed with the DSNY command center (Facebook/DSNY) loading...

"That's 3 supervisors that could be in the field where it's really needed. Priorities!", said the first comment. "Instead of spending all that money on technology like this maybe if you give more to your workers there will be a better incentive to actually do the job", argued another. That was just the beginning. Check out some of the stronger vitriol below.

Some of the more negative comments directed at the DSNY on Facebook Some of the more negative comments directed at the DSNY on Facebook (DSNY via Facebook) loading...

While there were also plenty of New Yorkers showing support to the DSNY, it seemed like the angry keyboard warriors had an answer for everything. If they weren't complaining about poorly-plowed roads, they were complaining about the method in which they were plowed. "The salt and brine destroys the colorful paint on the bus and bicycle lanes... those brine machines are as big of a waste of money as the sweepers are", said another Negative Nancy.

The DSNY, nicknamed "New York's Strongest", has far more responsibilities than just collecting trash. High-visibility tasks like street cleaning, plowing, and de-icing as well as lesser-known divisions like sign posting and removal all fall under their purview. Check out how some less-unhappy people enjoy a snow day in New York below.

