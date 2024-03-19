If There Was a “New York Olympics,” What Would Be The Contests?

In "Florida Man" news...

St. Augustine, FL held the first "Florida Man Games," filled with competitions for eating, drinking, brawling, gunfire, reptile wrangling and more. The term "Florida Man" is an Internet meme first popularized in 2013, referring to an alleged prevalence of people performing irrational or maniacal actions in the U.S. state of Florida. Competitions included:

Eat the Butt Challenge

Mullet Contest

Gator Shows

Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel

Evading Arrest Obstacle Course

Category 5 Cash Grab

A Catalytic Converter, 2 Bikes, and a Handful of Copper Pipes: Race Against Time

Florida Sumo

Firefighters Vs Police Brawl of the Badges

Florida Ma'am Pinup Girls Contest

The 2024 Florida Man Games took place at Francis Field in St. Augustine on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guest judges for this year's events were former American Gladiators, Dan "Nitro" Clark and Lori "Ice" Fetrick. This one-of-a-kind event invited spectators to celebrate Florida's unique culture and humor with various themed activities as they watched teams compete in a wild series of challenges inspired by the infamous "Florida Man" headlines.

