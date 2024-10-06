Odd Ways to Tell If We Will Have a Bad Winter in New York

There are some unconventional ways to tell if there's going to be a bad winter or not in New York.

I always dread the upcoming season change and I have been really, really, really dreading fall and winter since September 1st rolled around. I wish I was one of those people who liked and embraced the change, but I fight it with every once of my body. There are a lot of people around here who don't like the cold either and dread what the next 6 months are going to look like.

People have been making predictions about the upcoming winter here in New York for a while now and it seems like every day there's some kind of new prediciton. Half the people predict it's going to be bad while the other half predict it will be mild (crossing my fingers, toes and everything else that it will be mild). It's hard to tell what will happen or what winter will look like, but there are some "different" ways that can give us a clue about the type of winter will we have.

That brings me to my Grandma Edna and how de both differently deal with this every year. Once September comes around she stops answering my calls as much because she knows that atleast during one point of the conversation I'm going to mention how much I hate the season change LOL. She reminds me that it's not personal and how I just have to try to deal with it for the time being. She always reminds me that there are some ways you can tell if we are going to have a bad winter or not. If you hate the cold and winter like me we might need to lean on these tips to give us some hope.

SIDE NOTE: These are old wives tales so how about we save ourselves the time and energy and take a pause with the comments on how this isn't real or accurate LOL.

What are some different ways tel tell if there's going to be a bad winter or not?

I think Grandma Edna is trying to give me some piece of mind or prep me for the upcoming doom ahead UGH lol.

Here's what she always says to look for:

If deer or other animals have thicker fur compared to normal- this is a possible sign of a BAD winter

If you stop hearing birds (if yes, it means they migrated early)- this is a possible sign of a BAD winter

If the temperatures stay warmer and continue longer into fall- this is a possible sign of a MILD winter

It is really hard to tell what will happen, but I'm really hoping for a WARM fall and a MILD winter for all of us. Do you know any other ways on how to predict if we will have a mild or harsh winter? Share the details with us on the station app:

