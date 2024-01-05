It's officially winter in the Hudson Valley, and while it might be obvious to state, it's not only humans that will be dealing with the upcoming snow.

The flora and fauna of New York state deal with winter weather in different ways. While we know all about the fur of snowshoe hares turning white or bears burrowing in their dens to sleep through our coldest months, there's a silent resident that can deal with snow accumulation in a different way.

Thaw Circles in New York State

The phenomenon called "thaw circles" can be found at the base of many trees throughout New York state. While more common as the winter season ends, the melted circles of snow surrounding many tree trunks are actually created by the forest giants themselves. From the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC):

Because tree bark is darker than the snow around it, the bark absorbs heat better. When it does, it radiates heat back outward, which melts the snow around the trunk. This phenomenon, known as a thaw circle, typically happens when the spring thaw begins

The stored heat is similar to the sensation of a warm sidewalk at night. Since the concrete absorbs warm sunlight throughout the day, it will continue to store (and radiate) that heat well into the evening.

"Dead Man's Fingers" are a type of fungus that resembles a hand reaching up from the earth below "Dead Man's Fingers" are a type of fungus that resembles a hand reaching up from the earth below (Adam88xx via Canva) loading...

Cool Phenomenon in New York State Forests

Thaw circles are far from the only fascinating phenomenon in the New York woods. From mind-bending fungus that looks like spilled house paint to "dead man's fingers"(above), there's no shortage of amazing oddities or beauty. Check out some stunning shots of the New York forest in the winter below.

