Insane: New York State’s Homelessness Budget Will Leave You Speechless

New York Spent HOW MUCH on Homelessness?!

Homelessness in New York has skyrocketed over the past few years, leaving taxpayers to foot an increasingly massive bill. From the streets of New York City to the suburbs of Saratoga and Glens Falls, the crisis isn’t confined to one area.

A report from Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli revealed that homelessness statewide more than doubled between 2022 and 2024.

New York City alone accounted for 93% of the increase, partly driven by an influx of asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, homelessness in some upstate areas surged by triple digits.

More than 158,000 New Yorkers experienced homelessness in 2024—one in five of the nation’s total—with over 50,000 of them children

. As if that weren’t troubling enough, the state now ranks second in the U.S. for its homelessness rate, behind only Hawaii.

"The large spike was driven by New York City and the influx of asylum seekers, but the rest of the state also had double- and triple-digit rate increases, led by Glens Falls, Saratoga and the surrounding counties."- Numbers of Homeless Population Doubled in New York

New York City Continues To Clear Homeless Encampments Getty Images loading...

But how much is New York spending to combat the issue?

Let’s say, it’s a staggering amount.

According to the state’s homelessness analysis, emergency housing beds, shelter mandates, and other initiatives have ballooned the budget like never before.

HOW MUCH?!?!?

New York shelled out a jaw-dropping $4 billion in 2024 alone.

It’s hard to see how this is sustainable.

Throwing billions at the problem without clearer goals, accountability, or long-term solutions feels like setting money on fire.

New York needs to get serious about making this investment count, or we’ll just be back here next year talking about even bigger numbers and fewer answers.

