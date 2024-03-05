New York State Promotes ‘Significant Progress Against Crime’

Governor Kathy Hochul is promoting "significant progress in the fight against crime" across New York State.

Crime Is Down Across New York State

Investigation Continues At Site Of Congressional Baseball Shooting Incident Getty Images loading...

During a visit to State Police headquarters in Latham on Monday, Hochul highlighted an overall decline in crime in Upstate New York.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I've been laser-focused on crime since taking office in 2021,” Governor Hochul said.

New York State Police Seize Over 2,500 Guns

Canva Canva loading...

She also confirmed gun seizures are up by 160 percent across New York since she took office.

Hochul believes her nation-leading efforts to strengthen Red Flag laws helped State Police seize a total of 2,549 guns in 2023.

“We've made significant progress keeping New Yorkers safe, as murder rates plummet and auto thefts decline, but our work is not over," Hochul added.

Crime Down Across Upstate New York

Hochul also highlighted overcall crime is down across Upstate New York Counties during the first nine months of 2023 vs. 2022.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Shootings Down In Capital Region Hometowns

Hochul also shared decreases in shooting incidents with injury in hometowns in the Capital Region.

Albany

Down 28% from 2023 to 2022

Troy

Down 8% from 2023 to 2022

Schenectady

Down 5% from 2023 to 2022

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Shootings Outside New York City Drop

Community Mourns As Investigation Continues Into San Bernardino Mass Shooting Getty Images loading...

New York State officials also touted a 36 percent drop in shootings outside of New York City over the past two years.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

She also announced a dramatic drop in car thefts across Rochester and Buffalo.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.