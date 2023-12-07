New Yorkers Can’t Get Over This Startling Pizza Combination

Forget pizza and pineapple... there's a different pizza combination catastrophe, and it's taking New Yorkers by surprise.

For the record, I think pineapple on pizza is delicious, but that's a discussion for another day. Instead, let's focus on a popular trend that's baffling pizza aficionados all across new York state. It's all thanks to our neighbors in New England.

New York residents were baffled to discover a New England tradition of selling both pizza and roast beef sandwiches from the same restaurant

New York Residents Baffled Over "Pizza & Roast Beef" Restaurants

"How come pizza places here are almost always specializing in roast beef as well? New England is so exotic", read a Facebook post from a former New Yorker who had wandered across state lines. Like me, she was baffled to see so many restaurants featuring one of the least-likely food combinations.

Brothers Roast Beef & Pizza in Kingston, MA is another example of this startling combination

The Strange New England Tradition That Confuses New Yorkers

For the record, these stores sell pizza and roast beef sandwiches, not roast beef on pizza (although they'd likely make a roast beef pizza if you ask). The phenomenon isn't limited to one store (or one town), but rather to the state of Massachusetts as a whole.

To be clear for other confused New York residents, these stores sell pizza AND roast beef sandwiches, not roast beef ON pizza slices

The One State That Seems to Be Responsible

From Weymouth to Salem to Woburn, Pizza and Roast Beef seems to be a New England specialty. While New Yorkers know that if your pizza's good enough, you don't need to add another meal to your restaurant title, it turns our Massachusetts isn't the only oddball state to pair pizza with another entrée.

To be fair, many New York pizzerias also sell sandwiches and heroes, but no one adds "roast beef" to their official business name

Strange Pizza Combination Restaurants

"In California it's pizza and burritos", said one Facebook comment. "Out here you can get pizza with Chinese food. Seems like a strange combo", said another former New Yorker (although they declined to say where "out here" actually is).

While the countless cultures in the United States are part of what makes this country great, there's something comforting in the knowledge that the roast beef and pizza combination has yet to make its way over state lines into New York. That being said, check out some absolutely wild pizza toppings in Buffalo, NY below, and keep scrolling to see who in New York has the best pizza in the state.

