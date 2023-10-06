20 Places in New York Even Locals Refuse to Visit

Someone said that Number 1 on the list is "filled with every STD and drug you can imagine," while Number 15 is the "most depressing place [they've] ever been." Are these places really that bad? Geez, I doubt you'll find me in most of these places, too.

What's One Place in New York That You Refuse to Visit?

People did not hold back when I asked on our social media, "What's One Place in New York That You Refuse to Visit?" Some answers were obvious, while others were very specific, and I wish they gave the backstory as to why. Some people wrote off the whole state saying stuff like, "NY.....but I live here so I have no choice.... "

A couple of places that were mentioned have been riddled in urban legends and garnered quite the negative connotation. Several other places, I feel, people wrote in their small hometown that they no longer want anything to do with.

Other people had some fun with it by saying, "My job." If you're refusing to go to your job, its a miracle that you still have it then!

There is obviously a lot of disdain for many places in New York. I was able to narrow it down to 20 places in New York that even locals refuse to visit. What do you think of the list? Is it accurate? Is there anywhere else that should be included? Hit us up on social media or message us in the app!

