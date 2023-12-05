New York Ranks #??? For States Most Concerned With Gun Violence in 2023

Whether or not they have been personally impacted, many Americans experience stress and anxiety when it comes to gun violence. In fact, 1 in 5 American say they know a victim of gun violence, and nearly 1 in 4 parents think about their child's safety in terms of gun violence daily.

For parents, gun violence can be an even scarier topic. Children are exposed to many dangerous things throughout their lives, and unfortunately, school shootings are an all-to-real fear for many parents across the country. As if school children didn’t have enough to worry about already. There is a dire need for more qualified school counselors.

New Yorkers Are Highly Concerned About Gun Violence

CounselingPychology surveyed Americans in every state to determine the level of anxiety across the country about gun violence. Out of those surveyed, 17% of respondents said they have suffered stress or anxiety from gun violence.

Canva Canva loading...

Participants were asked to rate their level of gun violence concern on a scale of 0-10, with 10 being the most concerned. New York received a Level of Concern rating of 7.19, making it the 5th highest state with the most concerned citizens. New York sits behind Louisiana at #1 with a Level of Concern of 7.72, followed by Texas (7.46), Alabama (7.44), and New Mexico (7.31), respectively.

As for cities, New York City was ranked 3rd for Most Concerned Cities in the United States with a Level of Concern rating of 7.67. New York City was only beat out by New Orleans, LA (8.06) and Albuquerque, NM (8.00). In third for concern is New York, NY, where 1 in 6 residents have experienced stress or anxiety due to gun violence.

[brandedappromo]

New York shootings per capita in the U.S. from 2014 to 2022, is 69 per 100,000 residents. 88% of New York respondents surveyed think the government isn't doing enough to prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

Governor Hochul Talks Supervision Against Violent Engagement Program

In the 57 counties outside of New York City, violent crimes involving a firearm decreased significantly in the first half of the year, with 397 fewer victims (2,046 vs. 2,443 or -16 percent) when compared to January through June 2022. In addition to compiling statewide crime data, the State Division of Criminal Justice Services tracks gun violence-specific metrics for police departments that receive funding, training and technical support through the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative.

Community Mourns As Investigation Continues Into San Bernardino Mass Shooting Getty Images loading...

Apart of the FY 2024 New York State Budget, it was announced that $36.4 million will be allocated for the GIVE initiative with $7.4 million in additional funding to establish a Supervision Against Violent Engagement (SAVE) program and expand the State's response to gun violence among the parolee population in GIVE jurisdictions.

20 Places in New York Even Locals Refuse to Visit Someone said that Number 1 on the list is "filled with every STD and drug you can imagine," while Number 15 is the "most depressing place [they've] ever been." Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.