Are New York Natives Gatekeeping This Popular Drink?

It might sound like on odd dessert choice, but New York natives seem to love it.

Sooo...what exactly is en egg cream? If you didn't know, it's a classic treat that true residents in New York seem to really love. Many people who grew up in or near New York City go crazy for egg cremes and it's become a staple in New York.

Here's the kickier though....

An egg cream does not contain egg or cream (go figure). The ingredients are very simple for an egg cream, in fact there are only 3 ingredients that make it so yummy. To make a good egg cream you need frozen milk, seltzer and syrup (it's very important that they milk and syrup is thick).

What are the correct ratios to make a perfect egg cream?

According to the egg cream experts, you need to add a quarter cup of frozen milk to a glass, one big squirt of syrup and fill up a most of the rest of the glass with seltzer (be careful because the seltzer will start to fizz and can spill over).

That's how to make the perfect egg cream in a nutshell.

Are egg creams only popular in New York?

So, being from Connecticut I can honestly say I have never ever heard of an egg cream before living in New York. I've also traveled a lot down south, to the midwest and west coast and have never seen or heard of egg cream there. Correct me if I'm wrong, but it does seem to be a New York thing.

Where can you get an egg cream in the Hudson Valley?

If you're looking for a new spot to get one or to just try one...here are some local Hudson Valley spots where you can go and enjoy a delicious egg cream:

Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction

Beacon Creamery in Beacon

The Jolly Cow in Lake Katrine

Moo Moo's Creamery in Cold Spring

Hudson's Ice Cream Cafe in Central Valley

I might have to go and try an egg cream now. I'll let you know if I end up trying one and like it, there aren't most sweet things I don't like.

Do you like egg creams? Where is your favorite place to get one? Is it mostly a New York thing or are they popular in other states? Share your answers with us on the station app

