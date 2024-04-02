It's no surprise people have been unhappy in New York and one area has recently seen a huge loss in residents.

Many people feel it's getting harder and harder to live comfortably in New York. It's for multiple reasons...like how expensive it is to live or raise a family here, less job opportunities compared to the past, bad weather like tough winters and more. At a certain point you need to ask yourself if it's really worth it here and do what's best for your family.

Where has the population in New York shrunk a lot recently?

According to officials, over 78,000 residents left New York City and the population now is around 8.26 million people. It's sad because it used to be a dream and goal for a lot people to go and make something of themselves in the city.

What borough saw the most people leave?

Officials say, the Bronx lost 1.9% of its population in 2023 and that amounted to more than 25,000 residents who fled. It's crazy because that's a large amount of people in a very short amount of time.

Yikes....

Brooklyn and Queens also saw a lot of loss and their populations also shrunk by at least 20,000. Manhattan saw the least amount of people who left and did not see a big population drop compared to other areas.

I don't think is going to be slowing down anytime soon. I think a lot of people are realizing that they want a simpler life where they have more financial freedom to do things and live more comfortably. It seems like people are starting to value "quality of life" more and want to really enjoy life.

Times and thinking are changing for sure.

