New Yorkers: 3 Signs a Mouse is Living In Your Car

It's officially winter in New York, and when the temperatures drop, humans aren't the only ones looking to keep warm. Luckily, there are several signs to watch out for that could end up saving you thousands of dollars in damages.

Each season brings a different animal nuisance to the Hudson Valley. In the autumn, we take down our bird feeders to avoid attracting bears. In the spring, we watch out for wandering snapping turtles as they seek a partner for mating season. In the winter, however, a much smaller animal can cause a much bigger headache.

What To Do with a Mouse in Your Car in New York State

This is the second winter in a row that a mouse tried to make their home in my car. While they can hardly be blamed for seeking out a warm, snow-free shelter, the risks to my vehicle far outweigh any niceties I could be doing for a tiny little rodent. Luckily, I was able to catch the problem before it got out our control. Here's the clues that could mean a mouse is living in your vehicle too.

How to Tell if a Mouse Is in Your Car: Droppings

The first is easy: mouse droppings. Just like finding mouse droppings in your home, finding them in your car is a clear indication of their presence. This year, I found mouse droppings on the dashboard of my car (above) and even a couple in my back seat. For the uninitiated, mouse droppings look like the tiniest chocolate ice cream sprinkle (sorry for bringing food into this).

How to Tell if a Mouse Is in Your Car: Bite Marks/Holes

Small holes in fabric or even paper products that have been left in your vehicle could be a sign that a mouse is looking to make themselves at home. For me, a piece of paper towel that looked like it was magically turned into Swiss cheese (above) was another hint that I had Fievel or one of his relatives in my car. But if you really want to make sure you don't have a oneway ticket to a massive mechanic's bill, check under the hood.

How to Tell if a Mouse Is in Your Car: Mouse Nest

While droppings or bite marks can be evidence that a mouse has been inside your vehicle, a nest actually proves that they're living there. Last year, we found evidence of a nest in our air filter (above). This week, I found the beginnings of a nest on top of my car's engine. Any accumulation of materials, ranging from leaves to hair to pieces of paper towel, could be a rodent nest.

There are plenty of reasons for a mouse to be attracted to your vehicle as their winter home, but luckily there are some ways to combat the problem. The best way to stop the problem before it starts is to park your car in a garage. Assuming the garage is well-sealed, it should offer enough protection against any curious critters. If you already have a mouse problem, there are some ways to get them out.

Getting a Mouse Out of Your Car in New York

The first is the same way you'd get rid of a mouse in your house: a mousetrap (I currently have a trap baited with peanut butter sitting in my backseat). Even something as simple as honking your horn can scare the mouse out of its new digs. Check out the video above for more helpful tips.

