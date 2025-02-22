Do You Know How Many Moose Are in New York State?

Once again, biologists from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) are taking to the skies for a very special reason.

The current project is focused on getting an accurate count of moose in the Adirondack region of New York State, but I can't be the only one to be surprised at their current estimated number.

Moose in New York State might be more populous than you think (NYS DEC via Facebook)

How Rare Are Moose in New York State?

Call me ignorant, but living in the Hudson Valley, I always thought moose were rare. That probably had most to do with the fact that seeing one of those elusive behemoths in the Hudson Valley is certainly a special experience (remember the moose loose in Fishkill?). But that's not the case everywhere...

NYS DEC helicopters are out in the Adirondacks to help count local moose (NYS DEC via Facebook)

Moose Sightings in New York

Moose sightings in northern parts of the state are much more frequent, and while numbers still pale in comparison to other states (Alaska has the most moose at an estimated 170,000, followed by Maine with 60,000), the New York number still surprised me.

Moose Survey in the Adirondacks

"DEC biologists will be conducting aerial surveys this winter in the northern tier of the Adirondacks to estimate the current moose population", the NYS DEC recently posted on Facebook (below). They also revealed their most recent population estimate.

The NYS DEC estimated that within the "Adirondack Blue Line", which identifies the protected park lands of the Adirondacks and Catskills, there are at least 700 New York moose. Hopefully, the updated survey will provide even more accurate numbers.

